Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects three rate cuts

U.S. and Chinese trade delegates, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, pose for a family photo at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China, July 31, 2019. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects the United States and China to agree on a truce to end their prolonged trade dispute before the November 2020 Presidential election as policymakers from the world’s largest economies are “taking a harder line”.

The comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed last week to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, further aggravating trade tensions with Beijing.

The dramatic move by Washington “suggests that both sides in the trade conflict are taking a harder line, reducing the odds of a resolution in the near term,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note.

On Monday, China let the yuan slide in response to the dramatic move by Washington on the latest U.S. tariffs.

Hatzius also expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice, seeing a 75% chance in September and a 50% chance in October, following the reduction last week.

He had previously only expected two cuts this year.

“The Fed has been increasingly responsive this year to trade war threats, bond market expectations, and global growth concerns,” Hatzius added.