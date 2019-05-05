Trump announces higher U.S. tariffs on China goods starting Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump raised pressure on China over trade negotiations on Sunday by saying U.S. tariffs on certain Chinese products will increase to 25% on Friday and that more Chinese goods will face additional tariffs.

“For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%,” he added.