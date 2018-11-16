Trump says China wants trade deal, U.S. may not impose more tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd after delivering remarks at an event for "supporting veterans and military families" at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that China had sent a list of things it was willing to do to resolve trade tensions with the United States and his administration may not have to impose further tariffs, but he added the situation was still not acceptable to him.

“China wants to make a deal. They sent a list of things that they’re willing to do, which was a large list, and it’s just not acceptable to me yet,” Trump told reporters at the White House. He said the list of 142 items was “pretty complete” but “there are four or five big things left off.”

“I think we’ll probably get them too,” he added.

Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports to force concessions from Beijing on the list of demands that would change the terms of trade between the two countries. China has responded with import tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, about $267 billion worth, if Beijing fails to address U.S. demands.

“We may not have to do that,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “China would like to make a deal”