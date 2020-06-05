Money News
June 5, 2020 / 3:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he views U.S.-China trade deal differently amid coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about a U.S. jobs report amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as he addresses a news conference as members of his administration listen in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago,” Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

“Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I’ll let you know,” he added.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Makini Brice, Editing by Franklin Paul

