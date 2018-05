TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States and China are still “very far apart” on resolving trade frictions, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Tuesday.

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“China agreed to do a lot of opening up when they joined the World Trade Organization but a lot of the promises were not fulfilled,” Branstad said at a conference in Tokyo.

“We want a timetable. We want to see these things happen sooner or later,” he said.