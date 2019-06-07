U.S. gives Chinese imports more time before more tariffs hit

A surveillance camera is seen next to containers at a logistics center near Tianjin Port, in northern China, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials officially granted Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their products into the United States before increasing tariffs on those items, according to a U.S. government notice posted online on Friday

The United States Trade Representative had earlier announced the planned move on May 31.

In the official notice published in the Federal Register on Friday, USTR said it was extending the deadline from June 1 to June 15 for certain products to enter the United States without being subject to an additional 25 percent tariff.

The Trump administration had raised its 10 percent levy on Chinese imports to 25 percent as it sought to pressure Beijing to strike a larger trade deal, although an agreement still remains to be reached.

In its notice on Friday, the USTR said affected Chinese companies with products exported to the United States before May 10 — which would have faced the additional duty on products on June 1 — now have until mid-month to get their goods in to avoid the increase.