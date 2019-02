U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L), a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, waves to the media as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was “looking forward” to trade talks with China as the two countries were set to begin formal high-level discussions in Beijing.

“Looking forward to discussions today,” Mnuchin told reporters as he left his hotel. He did not elaborate.