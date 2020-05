FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said it saw positive signs with Beijing over agricultural products as part of the Phase 1 trade agreement, saying certain U.S. farm products could now be exported to China.

China has also updated its list of U.S. facilities that could export meat and other products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.