U.S. wants 'reasonable' trade deal with China: U.S. Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States “is not looking for victory” with China over trade but wants “a sensible deal that addresses the legitimate issues that we have,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday.
“There are some inappropriate activities underway by the Chinese. They must cease. If they do, if we make some redressing of the trade imbalance, then that’s a reasonable deal for both parties,” Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama