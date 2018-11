Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - A meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at a G20 summit this month will be of great significance to both sides, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Thursday.