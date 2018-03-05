Senior U.S. Senate Republican seeks hearing on Trump trade tariffs

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate should hold hearings on President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, No. 2 Republican Senator John Cornyn said on Monday.

Noting that Trump was “pretty determined” to finalize the tariffs, Cornyn said he would meet later on Monday with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch to discuss the possibility of setting up a hearing.

“I do think it would be appropriate for Congress to have hearings and listen to the experts and become a little bit better informed about this,” Cornyn said, adding: “Clearly the president is listening to some people who have some ideas about trade that many of us don’t share.”