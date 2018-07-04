FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.S. offers German car bosses 'zero tariffs' solution to trade row - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Germany has told German car bosses that President Donald Trump would suspend threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union if the bloc lifted duties on U.S. cars, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Handelsblatt said Ambassador Richard Grenell told executives from Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW during a meeting at the embassy in Berlin that in exchange Trump wanted the EU to annul duties on U.S. cars imported to the bloc.

Handelsblatt cited people present at the meeting, which took place on Wednesday.

Daimler declined to comment

Reporting by Joseph Nasr in Berlin and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Editing by William Maclean

