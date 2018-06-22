FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 22, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain backs EU duties on U.S. goods - May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s decision to impose tariffs on some U.S. goods is measured and proportionate, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday, adding that tariffs would be discussed with President Donald Trump when he visits in July.

Earlier in the week, the European Commission said it would start charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products from Friday after Washington imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminium at the start of June.

“We believe that the plans the EU have put forward are a measured and proportionate response and we do support them,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“We want to avoid continued tit-for-tat escalation.”

Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.