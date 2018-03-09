Italy PM says EU will take common position on U.S. tariffs

ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday the European Union would decide at its next meeting on a common position in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Trade policy was the main topic of a phone call on Friday between Gentiloni and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Gentiloni said in a statement.

“Tariffs are not the right path to take,” Gentiloni said during the discussion, but added it was “important to continue dialogue with the United States.”

“We will decide on a common position to take at the next European Council meeting,” he said.

Trump signed an order on Thursday that imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium, in a bid to counter cheap imports, especially from China.