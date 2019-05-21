U.S. trade chief to talk with EU, Japan amid concerns over Chinese subsidies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet with officials from the European Union and Japan in Paris on Thursday regarding joint efforts to address the non market-oriented policies and practices of other countries, his office said.

The meeting, which is expected to focus largely on Chinese subsidies, will take place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the 36-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lighthizer will also hold several bilateral meetings with key trading partners, and attend an informal ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, his office said in a statement.