EU's Malmstrom believes U.S. trade deal can be done quickly

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready immediately to start trade negotiations with the United States to remove tariffs and a deal could be rapidly concluded, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Monday.

“I will reach out as soon as they wake up in the U.S.... and see if can have more clarity on when we can meet to have the first talks on this... We are ready as soon as they are,” Malmstrom told a news conference.

“If we agree to start, I think it can go quite quickly... We are definitely determined to do everything we can to finish this during the Juncker Commission,” she said, referring to the present European Commission, whose term ends on Oct. 31.