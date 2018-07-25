Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hopes to work out a fair and reciprocal trade deal between the United States and Europe as he welcomed the head of the European Commission to the White House for talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We just want it to be a level playing field for our farmers, for our manufacturers, for everybody,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And we also want a big beneficiary, frankly, to be the European Union.”

The United States and EU are locked in a trade dispute stemming from Trump’s decision to impose steep tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminium. Trump has also said he is considering tariffs on imports of automobiles, an action the EU hopes to head off.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters as he sat down with Trump that Europe and the United States needed to work together.

“We are close partners, allies - not enemies. We have to work together,” Juncker said, adding: “I think that we have to talk each to another, not at another.”