March 2, 2018 / 8:52 AM / a day ago

EU warns of possible retaliation against any U.S. steel, aluminium tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday that if U.S. plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium were to target Europe it would be“deeply unfair” and warned of possible retaliation.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the duties, 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, would be formally announced next week, although White House officials later said some details still needed to be ironed out. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
