July 24, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

We won't give in to U.S. threats on trade, says German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe will not bow to threats from the United States in a trade dispute and wants to resolve it via negotiation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday before European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker heads to Washington for talks on the issue.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet in Berlin, Germany, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

“It is good that Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Washington tomorrow to talk and to seek a solution but we are not heading to negotiations with a pistol at our chest. I don’t think threats bring us closer to a solution,” Maas said.

“We in Europe must stick together... I hope that we succeed in resolving this via consensus but we will not be threatened and climb down so easily,” he told German public television.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jason Neely

