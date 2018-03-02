Juncker says EU must respond if U.S. finalises steel tariffs

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday said the European Union would have no choice but to respond in kind if the United States finalised plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.

“If the Americans impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, then we must treat American products the same way,” Juncker told German television stations.

“We must show that we can also take measures. This cannot be a unilateral transatlantic action by the Americans,” he said.“I’m not saying we have to shoot back, but we must take action.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt)