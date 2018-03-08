FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

Europe has an "arsenal of weapons" to respond to Trump's tariffs: EU's Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Europe wants to avoid an escalating trade war with the United States should it impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, but is preparing a riposte and counter measures would be immediate, European Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

“If Donald Trump puts in place the measures this evening, we have a whole arsenal at our disposal with which to respond,” Moscovici told BFM TV on Thursday.

He said counter-measures would include European tariffs on U.S. exported oranges, tobacco and bourbon, goods he said were largely produced in constituencies held by Trump’s Republican party. Europe would also have the right to lodge a complaint before the World Trade Organisation. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Brian Love; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

