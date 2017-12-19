FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel rejects Garrett for EXIM Bank, OKs other nominees
December 19, 2017 / 3:58 PM / a day ago

U.S. Senate panel rejects Garrett for EXIM Bank, OKs other nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Export-Import Bank, but approved four other board nominees, enough to restore the trade bank’s full lending powers upon their confirmation by the full Senate.

The committee voted 13-10 against Scott Garrett as EXIM president. Garrett is a former Republican congressman who helped lead an effort by conservatives in Congress to shut down the bank in 2015 but who had pledged to keep the EXIM “fully open” during his tenure as its leader. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

