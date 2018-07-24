FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Trump to give farmers billions in aid - Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday is expected to announce billions of dollars in aid for U.S. farmers to help protect them from the repercussions of trade spats between the United States and China, the European Union and others, Politico reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Citing two sources familiar with the plan, Politico said the administration will pay for the trade-related aid through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s broad authority and two commodity support programs in a farm bill under consideration in Congress.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

