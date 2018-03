WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Jeff Flake said on Thursday he would introduce a law to nullify President Donald Trump’s aluminum and steel tariffs, which Trump finalized in a proclamation earlier in the day.

The Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Orrin Hatch, also criticized the tariffs but said he would work with the White House to “mitigate the damage.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; writing by Makini Brice)