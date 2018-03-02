FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Europe will respond strongly to "unacceptable" US tariffs - French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Europe will retaliate with a firm joint response if the Trump administration goes ahead with plans to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, French finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

Le Maire told journalists that“all options are on the table” and Washington could expect a“strong, unilateral and coordinated” response from the European Union.

“These unilateral measures are not acceptable. They would have a major impact on the European economy and French companies like Vallourec and Arcelor,” Le Maire said, referring to Luxembourg-based European steel producer ArcelorMittal.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would formally announce next week duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum although White House officials later said some details still needed to be ironed out. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
