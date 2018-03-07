FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Basic Materials
March 7, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated a day ago

Europe must refrain from tit-for-tat trade war with Trump - Germany's BGA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Europe must resist the temptation to give tit for tat in a trade dispute with the United States, the head of Germany’s BGA trade association said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose hefty tariffs on metal and car imports.

“Rather than thinking about retaliation, we should use the time to convince the U.S. administration that the U.S. president’s plans are nonsensical and would cause massive damage on both sides of the Atlantic,” BGA President Holger Bingmann said in a statement.

Bingmann added that any counter-measures by the European Union would have to be in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.