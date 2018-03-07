Europe must refrain from tit-for-tat trade war with Trump - Germany's BGA

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Europe must resist the temptation to give tit for tat in a trade dispute with the United States, the head of Germany’s BGA trade association said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose hefty tariffs on metal and car imports.

“Rather than thinking about retaliation, we should use the time to convince the U.S. administration that the U.S. president’s plans are nonsensical and would cause massive damage on both sides of the Atlantic,” BGA President Holger Bingmann said in a statement.

Bingmann added that any counter-measures by the European Union would have to be in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)