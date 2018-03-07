FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 3:08 PM / in 16 hours

German official says EU should be united in response to proposed U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s transatlantic coordinator told a group of newspapers that the European Union should take a common line in responding to proposed U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

After visiting Washington, Juergen Hardt - a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats - told the RND group of newspapers that an escalation of the conflict with the United States was not in Europe’s interests and Europe would stick to a “rule-based world order”.

He added: “It’s important that the European Union does not let itself become divided.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Michael Nienaber)

