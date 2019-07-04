Indian firms supplying U.S. tech to Huawei may face U.S. sanctions - ET

The Huawei logo is pictured in central Warsaw, Poland, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian companies supplying U.S.-made technology components to Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies may face penalties under U.S. regulations, the Economic Times reported.

The government has not yet taken a call on whether to ban the Chinese telecom equipment maker, said telecoms and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament on Wednesday, the paper reported.

Huawei, which is also the global leader in telecoms networking equipment, is embroiled in a long-running row with the United States over the security of its systems and devices.