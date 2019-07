U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's environmental policy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his complaints against India, saying New Delhi’s tariffs on U.S. products were unacceptable but not giving other details about any possible action amid the two nations’ ongoing trade row.

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” Trump tweeted.