India delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods till December 17

Trucks carrying containers enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on the outskirts of Mumbai, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to Dec. 17, according to a government order that put off for a third time retaliatory action against U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

In September, India said it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods on Nov. 2.

Trade differences between New Delhi and Washington increased since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, but India’s decision to further delay the imposition of tariffs comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade friction over a range of items.

Angered by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from Aug. 4 on some U.S. products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

The Indian government later delayed imposing the tax until Sept. 18 and then again until Nov. 2.