GENEVA (Reuters) - India has followed the European Union and China by demanding compensation from the United States at the World Trade Organization for U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, documents filed to the WTO showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

Like the EU and China, India said it regarded the U.S. tariffs as “safeguards” under the WTO rules, entitling it to ask for compensation for loss of steel and aluminium exports to the United States.