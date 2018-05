GENEVA (Reuters) - India has launched a complaint against the United States to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium, a filing published by the World Trade Organization showed on Wednesday.

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

Indian officials told Reuters last month that India would open a WTO dispute if Indian firms were not exempted from the tariffs.