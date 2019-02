Labourers shift sacks filled with paddy crop at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Canada have challenged India’s market price supports for chickpeas, pigeon peas, black matpe, mung beans and lentils, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Friday.

The United States and Canada say India has substantially underreported its price support for the pulses, the trade representative said.