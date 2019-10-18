Japan-U.S. trade deal estimated to boost Japan's GDP by 0.8%

A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The trade deal reached between Japan and the United States is expected to boost Japan’s economy by about 0.8%, the Japanese government said on Friday.

The deal is also estimated to contribute about 4 trillion yen to Japan’s gross domestic product based on its fiscal 2018 GDP and the pact will create about 280,000 jobs in Japan, it said.

The United States and Japan signed a limited trade deal that cuts tariffs on U.S. farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while further staving off the threat of higher U.S. car duties.