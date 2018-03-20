FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 1:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan could be exempted from U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium: Seko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that there was a high possibility Japan would be exempted from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium on per-item basis.

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko leaves the European Commission headquarters after a meeting on steel overcapacity, in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

Seko said he was aware Japanese steel makers and others were encouraging their U.S. clients to apply for exemptions. He added that Japanese steel and aluminium products contributed greatly to U.S. industry and that they were irreplaceable.

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead earlier this month with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminium but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
