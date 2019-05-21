Japan says topic of auto export restriction to U.S. not raised during talks - Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s negotiator said on Wednesday that the topic of the country’s auto export restriction to the United States did not come up during talks, Jiji news agency reported.

The United States thinks there is a gap between the two nations over trade issues and both nations agreed to continue talks, said Kazuhisa Shibuya, senior government official, after the talks in Washington, D.C., the report said.

President Donald Trump said last month it was possible that Washington and Tokyo could reach a new bilateral trade deal by the time he visits Japan in late May, but he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cited areas where they differ on trade.

On Friday, Trump declared that some imported vehicles and parts pose a national security threat but delayed a decision for as long as six months on whether to impose tariffs to allow for more time for trade talks with the European Union and Japan.