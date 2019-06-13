Japan, U.S. deepened understanding over each other's position on trade - Motegi

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan and the United States deepened their understanding over each other’s position on trade and will continue discussions, Japan’s economy minister said after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, held in Washington, D.C., Toshimitsu Motegi said he exchanged views on trade “candidly” with his counterpart, but refrained from commenting on details.

Motegi said the two would probably meet again ahead of the G20 summit meeting in Osaka late this month.