Japan, U.S. deepened understanding over positions on trade - Motegi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan and the United States deepened their understanding over each other’s position on trade and will continue discussions, Japan’s economy minister said after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, held in Washington, D.C., Toshimitsu Motegi said he exchanged views on trade “candidly” with his counterpart, but refrained from commenting on details.

“Japan and the U.S. have been sorting out points of discussion over trade issues and those points are clarifying but we need to continue ministerial talks,” Motegi said.

“We will coordinate a meeting with USTR Lighthizer, probably in Osaka ahead of G20 summit late this month,” he said.

Motegi said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to talk about various topics, not only trade issue but also the situation in the East Asia and international affairs when they meet at G20 summit.

He expects both leaders will basically confirm the progress of trade talks between the two nations.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Motegi said Japan has been requesting for Washington to cut its tariffs on industrial products.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs. When he visited Japan in May, Trump pressed Abe to even out a trade imbalance with the United States.

Washington wants Japan to cut tariffs on U.S. farm products to restore their competitiveness after Trump shunned an 11-nation Pacific trade pact.

Japan has stressed the two countries had agreed in a September deal that market access steps, or tariff cuts, for farm goods would not exceed those of Japan’s other deals, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.