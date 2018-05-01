FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 1, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

EU says Trump tariff delay creating uncertainty, hitting businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission called on Tuesday for a permanent exemption from U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs and said U.S. President Trump’s decision to extend its temporary exemption for a month prolonged business uncertainty.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The Commission said in a statement that it took note of the Trump’s decision to extend the exemption for the European Union to June 1.

“The U.S. decision prolong market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions,” it said.

“The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from thesemeasures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security,” it continued, adding that overcapacity in steel and aluminium was not from Europe.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.