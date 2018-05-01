EU says Trump tariff delay creating uncertainty, hitting businesses

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission called on Tuesday for a permanent exemption from U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs and said U.S. President Trump’s decision to extend its temporary exemption for a month prolonged business uncertainty.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The Commission said in a statement that it took note of the Trump’s decision to extend the exemption for the European Union to June 1.

“The U.S. decision prolong market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions,” it said.

“The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from thesemeasures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security,” it continued, adding that overcapacity in steel and aluminium was not from Europe.