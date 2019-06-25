World News
June 25, 2019 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico president says National Guard not instructed to detain migrants

1 Min Read

Mexico's President Lopez Obrador speaks during the presentation for the new migration plan between Mexico and Central America in Puerto Chiapas, in Chiapas, Mexico, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the National Guard has the legal right to detain migrants, but that it have been not instructed to do so at the northern border.

In response to a question about photographs showing the National Guard, a militarized police force, detaining female migrants in Ciudad Juarez near the Texas border, Lopez Obrador responded that National Guard could have committed “excesses.”

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

