2 months ago
U.S., Mexico nearing deal on sugar -Mexico's Guajardo
June 6, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 2 months ago

U.S., Mexico nearing deal on sugar -Mexico's Guajardo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico are close to announcing that they have struck a deal on sugar trade, Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday.

Guajardo told CNBC the agreement would likely be announced at a planned news conference later on Tuesday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after negotiators worked on minor technicalities overnight. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

