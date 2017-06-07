FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sugar lobby says still wants dumping probe of U.S. fructose
June 7, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico sugar lobby says still wants dumping probe of U.S. fructose

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexican sugar producers still want an investigation into suspected dumping in Mexico by U.S. fructose producers even after a U.S.-Mexico deal on access to the U.S. market for Mexican sugar, the head of the Mexican sugar industry group said on Wednesday.

The sugar lobby last month said it had asked the Mexican economy ministry to investigate U.S. high fructose corn syrup imports, saying there was "solid" evidence of dumping. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by W Simon)

