U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said U.S.-Mexico talks would continue on Thursday, and reiterated President Donald Trump’s assessment that Mexico must do more to curb immigration at the border between the two nations.

Talks were set to resume under the U.S. State Department, Pence told reporters, adding that discussions on Wednesday between U.S. and Mexican officials were positive.