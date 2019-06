FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he told Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez in a meeting on Monday that Mexico must do more to help the United States address illegal immigration.

Ross said in a statement he discussed the U.S. plan to hit Mexico with a 5% tariff next week on goods imported into the United States unless Mexico takes steps to curtail the flow of migrants.