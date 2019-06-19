Mexico becomes first country to ratify USMCA trade deal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed last year by the three countries to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The Senate vote made Mexico the first country to ratify the trade deal, which was the product of a push by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened to rip up NAFTA if he could not negotiate a better deal for the United States.