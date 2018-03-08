FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2018 / 11:26 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mexico says NAFTA talks separate from Trump's tariffs policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) should not be subject to outside pressure, Mexico’s economy ministry said in a statement Thursday, and will proceed independent of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

Trump announced on Thursday that tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will start in 15 days with initial exemptions for Canada and Mexico and the possibility of alternatives for other countries.

Trump linked the exemptions for Canada and Mexico to progress on renegotiating NAFTA to favor the United States.

“The process to negotiate a modernized NAFTA continues its course, independent of the (metal tariffs) or any other internal policy measure that the government of the United States takes,” the Mexican statement said.

The statement doubled-down on similar comments earlier on Thursday that Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo made prior to Trump’s announcement. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.