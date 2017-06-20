FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 2 months ago

U.S., Canada, Mexico agriculture chiefs meet on NAFTA renegotiation

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Agriculture ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico expressed a mutual commitment to open and transparent trade after meeting in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday to discuss the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It was the first trilateral meeting between U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Canada's minister of agriculture, Lawrence MacAulay, and Mexico's secretary of agriculture, Jose Calzada, since U.S. President Donald Trump said NAFTA would need to be renegotiated. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

