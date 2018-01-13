FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Lighthizer discuss China, NAFTA trade talks -White House
January 13, 2018 / 7:44 PM / in 13 hours

Trump, Lighthizer discuss China, NAFTA trade talks -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan 13 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with his trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, on Saturday and was briefed on U.S. trade with China and upcoming talks on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, a White House spokeswoman said.

“The President met with Ambassador Lighthizer and received an in-depth update on trade with China and their economy, pending enforcement actions, and also had a discussion on NAFTA negotiations,” spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Will Dunham

