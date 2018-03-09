FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:27 AM / in a day

Norway's Hydro sees negative impact from U.S. aluminium tariff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro ASA expects to see a negative impact from the U.S. decision to impose import tariffs, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“The introduction of unilateral trade barriers such as quotas and tariffs will negatively effect Hydro and may distort normal trade,” said company spokesman Oeyvind Breivik.

“There is some uncertainty over which countries can or will be exempted from the barriers, so the concrete effects for Hydro are somewhat uncertain,” he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

