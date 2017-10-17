FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. starts antidumping probe into PET resin imports
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 4 days ago

U.S. starts antidumping probe into PET resin imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it began an investigation into whether imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan are being dumped in the U.S. market.

The estimated dumping margins alleged by the petitioners range from 18.76 to 115.87 percent, 8.49 to 53.50 percent, 55.74 to 101.41 percent, 25.03 to 43.40 percent, and 14.67 to 45.00 percent for Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan, respectively, the department said in a statement.

PET resin is used mainly to make fibers for clothing and plastic bottles. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
